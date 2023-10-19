Marine killed at Camp Lejeune, other suspected in homicide

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A Marine was killed at Camp Lejeune, and another was in custody in connection to the death, authorities released.

Base authorities took a Marine into custody around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday after an incident in the barracks earlier that day, according to a statement from the base.

They said the other Marine was suspected of involvement in the death, but the base hasn’t released further details regarding the extent of involvement.

The statement labeled the death a homicide, but no other details regarding the incident have been released.

Details are limited; we don’t know the identity of the victim or suspect, how the Marine died, or if anyone will be charged.

The death happened just days before a scheduled Exercise Urgent Resonse training that “provides an opportunity for tenant commands to develop and exercise emergency security procedures,” per the press release from the same day of the homicide.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

