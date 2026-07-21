Marshville man charged with criminal sexual conduct in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Marshville man with criminal sexual conduct, following an investigation into a reported assault that happened on Sunday.

Daniel Joshua Melton, 28, was taken to the Chesterfield County Detention Center after a thorough investigation into the alleged assault.

Daniel Joshua Melton (Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)

At his bond hearing, he was granted a $15,000 surety bond.

In a release, Sheriff Cambo Streater emphasized the department’s commitment to upholding justice in sexual assault cases.

“Reports of sexual assault are taken seriously by this office,” Streater said. “Our deputies and investigators are committed to conducting thorough, impartial investigations and following the evidence wherever it leads. We remain dedicated to seeking justice for victims while ensuring every investigation is handled with professionalism and integrity.”

The investigation remains active.

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