CMS Board to discuss results of superintendent investigation

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Board of Education will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss the results of the investigation into its superintendent, Dr. Crystal Hill.

It will be a closed-session meeting.

The board placed Hill on paid leave in June because of what it calls “administrative and operational oversight.”

The outcome of the investigation will determine Hill’s future with the district.

A 9 Investigation uncovered CMS first hired the law firm to investigate Hill in May. It was just days after a heated exchange between Superintendent Hill and the board chair during a budget meeting.

Hill says she does not plan to step down, so if the board fires her without cause, it will end up costing taxpayers. Under her contract, she is entitled to a year’s salary if fired for convenience. However, if she’s fired with cause, Hill doesn’t get any additional money.

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