Massive home community planned for Cabarrus County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
PulteGroup Inc. is developing 1,111 homes at the Carolina Ridge project in Cabarrus County.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C — A massive development with more than 1,100 homes is coming to Cabarrus County.

Carolina Ridge in Midland will be divided into two neighborhoods.

One will have single-family homes, from the mid-500’s to over a million dollars. The other will be a community for those who are 55 and older.

Construction is set to begin next spring, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

