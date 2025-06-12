Penny sales tax proposal for transit projects clears key hurdle in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A key step forward has been made in Mecklenburg County’s efforts to get a penny sales tax increase on the ballot.

It would help pay for the Red Line, among other big transit projects.

There was no vocal opposition to this referendum that would ask voters whether they want to raise the sales tax by 1% in exchange for billions in road, rail, and bus funding.

The House Transportation Committee unanimously gave Representative Tricia Cotham’s bill a favorable report.

Her bill would allow for the sales tax increase referendum to be held this November.

“It is an honor to be in front of you and discuss a bill that is really forward-thinking and has good, strong governance behind it,” said Cotham.

If approved by voters, 40% of the funding would go to roads, 40% to rail, and 20% to buses.

The first priority rail project will be the red line from Uptown to Mooresville.

A newly formed transit authority would oversee how the funding is spent and distributed.

No elected officials would be allowed to serve on it.

It has been a long and tumultuous ride to get to this point, but this is another milestone that makes it seem like the referendum is within reach.

“I think this is going to be a good thing for Mecklenburg. My daughter, who actually lives in South End and works in Mooresville at Lowe’s, has told me, ‘Daddy, please do something!’ said Representative Jeffrey McNeely.

The bill is now in the finance committee. It must clear there before it will get a full house vote, but this is further than some expected to get.

