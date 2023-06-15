Matthews development with apartments, commercial space moving forward after town’s OK

MATTHEWS, N.C. — An active commercial real estate developer in the Charlotte region has, at last, won rezoning approval for a new project in Matthews.

At its June 12 meeting, the Matthews Board of Commissioners approved The NRP Group’s rezoning request for a 15-acre site at 11330 Brigman Road. The approval will allow for the development of up to 380 apartments and 23,850 square feet of commercial space, town documents state.

The board’s decision concludes a public approvals process that has been ongoing since last year.

Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve the rezoning request.

