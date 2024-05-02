Power outage forces Clover High School to move remote

CLOVER, S.C. — A significant power outage at Clover High School moved students to eLearning on Thursday, according to a statement from the school.

All campuses, including the 9th Grade Campus, will be closed on Thursday while maintenance teams work to get power back to the buildings.

School administrators say the outage hit around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Since then, the school and York Electric crews have tried to find the cause of the outage and restore power.

There’s no timeline for when power will return, but the statement promised administrators will update families on how eLearning will be conducted.

