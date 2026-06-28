Mayor Pro Tem brings developers, homeowners together to discuss city’s growth

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council Mayor Pro Tem James Mitchell brought developers and homeowners together Saturday to talk about the best ways for the city to grow.

They discussed affordable housing projects and addressing so-called “nimbyism,” which stands for “not in my backyard.” It’s when existing neighborhoods push back on development.

Mitchell says Charlotte’s different neighborhoods all have their own needs.

“So when you look at SouthPark, they want more sidewalks, District 4 wants more street widening, SouthPark wants high density,” he said. “Beatties Ford Road, they want more amenities. So the conversation is just the beginning points, now it’s the results.”

Mitchell said he also wants to work with developers to renovate older apartments, while keeping them affordable for older residents.

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