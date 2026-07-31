Mayor Rob Harrington takes charge as Charlotte City Council returns Monday

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council returns to work on Monday and Mayor Rob Harrington is now in charge.

>>CLICK HERE for The Political Beat with Joe Bruno

There will be no shortage of issues for city council to address under his tenure.

Harrington says his goal is for all of council and the community to treat each other with respect during these debates.

On The Political Beat, Harrington is sharing his thoughts on I-77 tolls, the affordable housing crisis and what he wants to accomplish during his tenure.

Sunday at noon on Channel 9, The Political Beat sits down with Charlotte’s new mayor as council returns from summer break. It will air again at 11:30 p.m.

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