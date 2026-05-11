Mayor Vi Lyles addresses resignation for the first time at city council meeting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles addressed her resignation for the first time Monday night.

She released a statement last week saying she is stepping down to spend more time with family.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno is at the Government Center where Lyles addressed council members.

It was a brief mention right at the start of the meeting. She thanked everyone who has reached out to her since her announcement and she says this is a decision she made solely to spend time with her grandchildren. She then received a standing ovation.

“I’ve got a little bit of change in my life, and I just want to make sure all of you are aware and I’m just so grateful for the number of people who have been supportive of me making a decision that was probably the hardest I’ve ever had to do,” Lyles said. “But if you saw my little girls, oh my gosh, you’d just know I was doing the right thing, so thank you all. I really appreciate it.”

This is the mayor’s first meeting since her announcement last week that she will resign on June 30.

She’s taken part in over dozens, if not hundreds, of meetings, and including Monday night, she is now down to six. Monday’s agenda is one of the most controversial and consequential.

Charlotte City Council is currently discussing a moratorium on data centers. They will also hear from nearly 50 people about the budget. They will then discuss the future of the I-77 toll lane project.

We’ll have coverage on Channel 9 tonight at 11 p.m.

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