MCSO sheriff asks state leaders to investigate health department

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County sheriff has officially asked state leaders to investigate the North Carolina health department.

Sheriff Garry McFadden told Channel 9 a jail inspector from the NC Department of Health and Human Services lied about a process for requesting jail reports.

He claimed he’s being targeted through the process for NCDHHS inspections because of his race and politics.

Now, he has sent letters to the NCDHHS, the Governor’s Office, and the Attorney General expressing these concerns, stating he’s “taking proactive steps to ensure transparency and fairness in the inspection process.”

“No detention center is perfect. Our detention center is not perfect, but we always strive to be,” said Sheriff McFadden. “It is, however, imperative that the inspection process is conducted fairly and without bias to maintain public trust and ensure the safety and well-being of both staff and residents.”

McFadden had separate requests for each of the groups he emailed.

He asked Governor Cooper and AG Josh Stein to start an internal investigation into the “motives of the Office of the Jail Inspector.”

He invited Secretary Kinsley with the NCDHHS to a public meeting of the Board of County Commissioners to.

He asked the Cheif Jail Inspector to reschedule a semi-annual review.

MCSO says the Governor’s Office responded, assuring they’d keep the conversation with McFadden open. As of Friday morning, the AG’s office acknowledged it received the letters and the NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley spoke with Sheriff McFadden on the details of the inspection.

