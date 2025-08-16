Mecklenburg County celebrates Women’s Equality Day

CHARLOTTE — Today residents of Mecklenburg County celebrated Women’s Equality Day.

The Board of County Commissioners officially proclaimed Aug. 26, 2025 as Women’s Equality Day in Mecklenburg County, marking the 105th anniversary of American women winning the right to vote.

Saturday’s event, organized by the Mecklenburg County Women’s Advisory Board, aimed to recognize progress, acknowledge ongoing challenges, and inspire community engagement in pursuit of gender equity. It took place at Camp North End from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The celebration, titled ‘Redefining Her Story: Bright Steps, Bold Futures,’ welcomed residents from across Charlotte-Mecklenburg to participate in a free community event.

Local talent was featured including vocalist Ruby Edwards, spoken word artist Michelle Wright, Barre Belle Ballet, and Village Studio and Gallery. These performances created a vibrant atmosphere for the celebration.

Women’s Equality Day was established by Congress in 1973 to commemorate the certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920, which granted women the right to vote. The observance also highlights women’s continuing efforts toward full equality.

