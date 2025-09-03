Mecklenburg County voting on early payout for Charlotte Knights deal

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners are paying off the Charlotte Knights early.

Back in 2007, commissioners agreed to pay the Knights $8 million over 20 years in exchange for the team building the Uptown ballpark.

The Knights, a Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, have played their home games at Truist Field in Uptown since 2014.

Wednesday night, county commissioners will vote to pay out the remaining $2.5 million left in the contract.

The county says doing this now will save taxpayers $5.8 million in interest.

(VIDEO: Charlotte Knights open season with fan fest, drone show this weekend)

