Mecklenburg County voting on early payout for Charlotte Knights deal

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners are paying off the Charlotte Knights early.
Back in 2007, commissioners agreed to pay the Knights $8 million over 20 years in exchange for the team building the Uptown ballpark.
The Knights, a Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, have played their home games at Truist Field in Uptown since 2014.
Wednesday night, county commissioners will vote to pay out the remaining $2.5 million left in the contract.
The county says doing this now will save taxpayers $5.8 million in interest.
