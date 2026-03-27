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Mecklenburg tops NC in ABC sales for second year

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
ABC Store Charlotte residents will be able to make a trip to some ABC stores for the first time. (WSOC.)
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If you’re kicking off the weekend with a cocktail in Charlotte, you’re in good company.

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Newly released findings from the State Auditor show Mecklenburg County leading North Carolina in ABC sales for the past two years, bringing in an impressive $280 million. Wake County followed with $222 million.

Statewide, the top‑selling product was Tito’s Vodka, moving more than 300,000 cases across all sizes.

VIDEO: Liquor liability law drives up insurance rates for SC bars

Liquor liability law drives up insurance rates for SC bars

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