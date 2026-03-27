Mecklenburg tops NC in ABC sales for second year

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If you’re kicking off the weekend with a cocktail in Charlotte, you’re in good company.

Newly released findings from the State Auditor show Mecklenburg County leading North Carolina in ABC sales for the past two years, bringing in an impressive $280 million. Wake County followed with $222 million.

Statewide, the top‑selling product was Tito’s Vodka, moving more than 300,000 cases across all sizes.

VIDEO: Liquor liability law drives up insurance rates for SC bars

Liquor liability law drives up insurance rates for SC bars

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