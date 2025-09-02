MEDIC: 1 hurt in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Monday night, MEDIC confirmed.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. at the Mallard Creek exit, leading to a major traffic backup as crews diverted vehicles off the interstate.

Despite the minor injuries reported, the crash had a substantial impact on traffic flow, with drivers experiencing delays as crews worked to manage the situation.

The road has since reopened, restoring normal traffic conditions in the area.

