MEDIC: 2 hurt, 1 hospitalized after northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Two people were hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday evening.

MEDIC says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Hoskins Road, near Chesapeake Drive.

One person was shot, and the other had a traumatic injury, according to MEDIC.

Paramedics took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any additional information about what led up to the shooting or the identities of those involved.

It is not clear if a suspect is in custody or wanted at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

