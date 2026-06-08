Jury selection underway in trial of police chief accused of destroying evidence in cold case

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County police chief is on trial, accused of destroying evidence in a 30-year-old case.

Court documents say Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong purposely left his cell phone behind, to try and record a possible witness in the unsolved murder of 13-year-old Dee Dee Hawkins.

Armstrong was later accused of erasing that recording after getting his phone back.

He faces charges of felony altering, destroying or stealing evidence.

Just selection is underway in the trial.

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