MEDIC: Pedestrian hit, killed in northeast Charlotte

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning according to MEDIC.

The accident happened on Reagan Ave just before 3 a.m.

There is no word from officials on how the person was struck or if the driver remained on scene.

There is also no word so far on the identity of the person that was hit.

This is a developing story and more information be will be given once it’s made available.

