MEDIC: Pedestrian struck, hurt by vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — According to MEDIC, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte Saturday night.

MEDIC responded to a call at the intersection of Central Avenue and North Sharon Amity Road around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, they transported one patient with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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