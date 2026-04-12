MEDIC: Pedestrian struck, hurt by vehicle in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — According to MEDIC, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in east Charlotte Saturday night.
MEDIC responded to a call at the intersection of Central Avenue and North Sharon Amity Road around 8 p.m.
Upon arrival, they transported one patient with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
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