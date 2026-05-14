Medical helicopter called to crash in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A medical helicopter was called out to a serious crash early Thursday afternoon in Troutman, police said.

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The wreck happened along Charlotte Highway where it crosses Interstate 77.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was dispatched to the crash, which involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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