Medical University of South Carolina hospital coming to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C.

The “Medical University of South Carolina” plans to break ground on a new location along Charlotte Highway early next year. A rendering was released on Tuesday of what the hospital will look like. There will be two facilities that will sit on 87 acres of land.

Leaders told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that the project is all about providing quality care for people right where they live.

“The population in the northern part of the county has grown at a high rate,” Joseph Scott Broome, with the MUSC Health Catawba Division, said.

The hospital will have about 100 beds, an Emergency Room, CT Scan and radiology and full lab services. Leaders said the medical office building should open in the summer or fall of 2026 and the hospital should open by the Fall of 2027.

