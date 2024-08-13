All eligible North Carolina hospitals sign onto medical debt relief plan

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Health leaders say all eligible hospitals have singed on to the state’s plan to relieve medical debt.

Hospitals that are taking part in the relief plan include Atrium, Novant and CaroMont, along with Lake Norman Regional and Iredell Memorial Hospitals.

The plan provides hospitals with more federal Medicaid money if they agree to forgive medical debt deemed uncollectible, dating back for low and middle income patients.

“Medical debt is not a choice, and it’s monumental to have North Carolina hospitals committing to be part of eliminating medical debt for their patients,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “By joining this first-in-the-nation solution they are raising the bar for health care, and together we will make a life-changing difference for our families and our economy.”

The goal is for those eligible in North Carolinian to begin to see relief within the next two years.

