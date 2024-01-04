Meeting scheduled for proposed substation in Pineville

FORT MILL, S.C. — A public hearing is scheduled for a proposed electric substation in Pineville.

A company wants to build it right in the backyard of a Fort Mill neighborhood between Miller Road and Greenway Drive.

That plan would be to buy nearly an acre of the parking lot from the nearby Miller’s Flee Market.

The market and neighborhood sit side by side with each other.

Neighbors have expressed several concerns about the potential impact this could have on property values, as well as the health and safety of residents.

The meeting is set to take place this evening at 6 p.m. Channel 9 will provide updates as they are provided.

VIDEO: Substation frustration: Residents pushing back against plans along state line

