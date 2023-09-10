Memorial set up to honor 9/11 victims in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A memorial will be held honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown on Monday.
On Friday, volunteers placed thousands of America flags around the park; each complete with a picture of a victim.
The flags were also laid out in the shape of the Twin Towers.
This annual memorial is all part of the firefighter Steven Oakley Foundation’s Flags of Remembrance.
