Local

Memorial set up to honor 9/11 victims in Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Memorial set up to honor 9/11 victims in Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A memorial will be held honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown on Monday.

On Friday, volunteers placed thousands of America flags around the park; each complete with a picture of a victim.

ALSO READ: Lancaster County fire departments, fire rescue honor 9/11 firefighters

The flags were also laid out in the shape of the Twin Towers.

This annual memorial is all part of the firefighter Steven Oakley Foundation’s Flags of Remembrance.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘He’ll never be forgotten’: CMPD detective remembered for faith, selflessness)

‘He’ll never be forgotten’: CMPD detective remembered for faith, selflessness

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read