Lancaster County fire departments, fire rescue honor 9/11 firefighters

CHARLOTTE — Volunteer fire departments and fire rescue in Lancaster County honored those who died in the 9/11 attacks by participating in the Memorial Stair Climb in Charlotte on Saturday.

A team from Lancaster County participates every year. This year’s team was named the “Sleepless Nights.”

The event is held in honor of the 343 FDNY firefighters who died in 9/11. It also raises money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The donations help the families and co-workers of the fallen firefighters.

A photo of a firefighter who died in 9/11 was given to the firefighters who participated in the climb.

