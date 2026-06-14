Midtown’s Metropolitan complex hits the market

CHARLOTTE — Northwood Investors has put its high-profile midtown mixed-use development on the market about five-and-a-half years since it paid $90 million for the complex.

CBRE is marketing Metropolitan’s retail and office components, which encompass 342,805 square feet. The property is home to Trader Joe’s, Marshalls and Best Buy as well as Dressler’s Midtown and Lost World’s Brewing.

The potential sale comes amid a notable increase in institutional investment interest in mixed-use lifestyle and neighborhood centers, says Chuck McShane, senior director of market analytics for CoStar.

Read the story on CBJ’s website here.

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