Mining operation uncovered in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor uncovered an illegal mining operation in Mitchell County, run by Horizon 30, LLC, that had been operating without proper permits.

The discovery was made after the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration requested miner safety training at the site, prompting NCDOL to investigate.

NCDOL issued a press release on Aug. 8 detailing the situation. The illegal mine had been operating for several months before being discovered, WLOS reports.

