Minivan overturns at University City light rail stop

CHARLOTTE — A minivan overturned at a CATS light rail stop in University City Friday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on North Tryon Street at McCullough Drive.

MEDIC said no one was taken to the hospital from the crash.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle flipped onto its side by the Blue Line platform. The crash did not appear to impact CATS operations.

The outbound lanes of North Tryon Street were briefly shut down as crews worked to move the car and clean up debris.

UPDATE: The crash on OB N. Tryon St. at McCullough Dr. involves an overturned vehicle. The left lane is currently blocked. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/hEZypVymOi — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) May 29, 2026

Channel 9 is asking officials what caused the crash and if anyone was nearby when it happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group