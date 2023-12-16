Missing Charlotte woman with dementia may have gotten onto bus

CHARLOTTE — Police and family members are looking for Nancy Brown, 79, who has not been seen since Dec. 9 when she wandered off from her home on Neuhoff Lane near David Cox Road and Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte.

Nancy Brown was diagnosed with dementia last year.

Her son, Ronald Brown, and daughter-in-law, Michelle Brown, are worried about her.

“I’m just praying every day because it’s been a week,” her son told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts.

“It’s just tough without her being around regardless of the holiday season,” Michelle Brown said. “Every day that she hasn’t been here, it’s been very difficult.”

“Now she forgets a lot of things,” Ronald Brown said. “My father has passed, and she forgets who he was, and sometimes she forgets that I’m her son.”

Nancy Brown spent most of her life in Brooklyn, New York. A few years ago, her family moved her to Charlotte so they could take care of her.

They are now worried that she may have forgotten that Charlotte is her new home and caught a bus to return to New York.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department put out advisories to cities along her possible bus route, including Wilmington, Raleigh, Washington, New York City, and Richmond, Virginia.

“It would mean so much to know that my mother is alive and well,” Ronald Brown said. “I know that if she’s found, it’s a miracle.”

If you see Nancy Brown, the police said to call 911 right away.

