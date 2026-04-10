Missing Gastonia teen found in Florida months after disappearance

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 16-year-old who has been missing since last year has been found in Florida.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, Luis Tario was located after receiving a tip.

Tario originally went missing in October 2025.

At the time, his sister told police he had taken her car and had not been seen or heard from.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are still under investigation.

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