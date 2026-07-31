MLS boss backs Charlotte FC’s business overhaul

CHARLOTTE — Two weeks ago, Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC unveiled a series of business changes — including lower ticket prices and ending seat license sales — aimed at reversing declining attendance and fan interest.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, in town this week as Charlotte FC hosted the league’s All-Star Game for the first time, praised team owner Tepper Sports & Entertainment and its founder, David Tepper, for taking an aggressive stance to ensure Charlotte FC remains healthy.

Read the story on CBJ’s website here.

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