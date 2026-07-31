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MLS boss backs Charlotte FC’s business overhaul

By Charlotte Business Journal
Bank of America Stadium Tepper Sports anticipates hosting 80 to 100 events per year at the indoor music center, with cumulative attendance of 250,000. In addition to concerts, comedy shows and other performances, the venue will be used for private and corporate events and pregame hospitality for Panthers games and other stadium events. (Melissa Key)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Two weeks ago, Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC unveiled a series of business changes — including lower ticket prices and ending seat license sales — aimed at reversing declining attendance and fan interest.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber, in town this week as Charlotte FC hosted the league’s All-Star Game for the first time, praised team owner Tepper Sports & Entertainment and its founder, David Tepper, for taking an aggressive stance to ensure Charlotte FC remains healthy.

Read the story on CBJ’s website here.

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