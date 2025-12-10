Monroe charter school faces immediate closure after board finds it was ‘operating illegally’

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Monroe charter school has been ordered to close immediately after state review board members uncovered it was operating illegally.

They claim Monroe Charter Academy, a K-8 school, has been remote for more than a month without permission while awaiting relocation to a new campus in Matthews.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the move was initially approved by the North Carolina Charter Schools Review Board, but the school was missing its educational certificate of occupancy to move in.

The school’s principal blames hurdles in the approval process for the delay.

The school has been operating remotely since Nov. 17, exceeding the typical allowance of five remote instructional days for charter schools, according to the Observer.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction froze the school’s state funding on Friday, forcing it to rely on local and leftover funds.

Monroe Charter Academy leaders appeared before the review board Tuesday to request a seven-year charter renewal, but board members voted unanimously to revoke the school’s charter instead.

Without a charter, Monroe Charter Academy faces immediate closure.

VIDEO: Parents scramble as Monroe charter school shuts down

