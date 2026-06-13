Large-scale water rescue underway at Lake James

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are conducting a large‑scale water rescue operation on Lake James after multiple callers reported seeing a person enter the water near the rock face west of the Duke Energy water intake at Linville Dam.

Officials said the individual has not been seen since, prompting an urgent response from several agencies.

Rescue teams are actively searching the area, and Duke Energy is assisting by shutting down the water intake due to the proximity to the dam.

Authorities are asking boaters and drivers to avoid the area and use caution so emergency personnel can work safely.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group