Monroe Expressway celebrates 5 years of connecting communities

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — It has been five years since the Monroe Expressway was opened to provide travelers with a congestion-free option when traveling through and in Union County.

The Monroe Expressway is an all-electronic toll road extending 18 miles from U.S. 74 near Interstate 485 in Mecklenburg County to U.S. 74 between the towns of Wingate and Marshville in Union County.

“The Monroe Expressway has been a wonderful addition to Union County’s road network. Not only does it provide a faster alternative for our residents to get where they want to go, it is taking through traffic off of U.S. 74, so it is easier for people to shop at businesses located on our community’s busiest corridor,” said Pat Kahle, President and CEO of the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

The four-lane roadway allows seamless travel without having to slow down or stop to pay tolls.

“We are in the business of working with local communities to address their critical infrastructure needs. The Monroe Expressway continues to be very popular, with a nearly 40% increase in traffic since opening,” said James Eden, Executive Director of the North Carolina Turnpike Authority.

Drivers that travel with an NC Quick Pass transponder save 35% on tolls in North Carolina. Currently, there are more than half a million NC Quick Pass accounts in the state.

On the Monroe Expressway, more than half of all customers choose to travel with a transponder to save on tolls.

