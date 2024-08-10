Moore County plans to buy house after $1 million lottery win

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A Moore County man is planning to buy his family a home after winning $1 million jackpot this week.

Terrell Bethea of West End has told his family for years he has always dreamt of buying his family the home they deserved. After a win in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing, he can now buy the home of their dreams.

“Now I can get my family the house they deserve,” Bethea said.

His wife couldn’t help but become emotional.

“She fell to her knees and broke down crying,” he recalled.

The big win comes just 36 hours before Bethea’s 36th birthday. He bought the ticket at the Friendly Mart in Robbins.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Bethea took home $811,106.

(WATCH BELOW: NC Court of Appeals reverses course on marijuana smell for searches)

NC Court of Appeals reverses course on marijuana smell for searches

©2024 Cox Media Group