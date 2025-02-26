Mooresville road closed as part of road improvement project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Commerce Park Road in Mooresville will be closed for one month due to a utility project related to the improvements to Brawley School Road.

Commerce Park Road closed early Wednesday morning to install a 24-inch sewer line, which is part of the $35 million widening of Brawley School Road between Interstate 77 and U.S. Highway 21.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said access to local businesses will be maintained.

Through traffic can use Brawley School Road as an alternate route.

