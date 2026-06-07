21-year-old awaiting trial dies in Mecklenburg County jail

CHARLOTTE — A 21-year-old man who was awaiting trial for assault with a deadly weapon died Saturday after a medical emergency at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Ja’Lan Riddick was found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. Saturday. Jail staff called for emergency personnel, but he died at 4:05 p.m.

His death is under investigation by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation. The cause of Riddick’s death hasn’t been released.

Sheriff Garry McFadden extended condolences to Riddick’s family and loved ones, stating the death of any individual in custody is a heartfelt matter.

“The death of any individual under our care is a heartfelt matter and it deeply affects us all, including myself, as the Sheriff who frequently interacts with those in our custody,” McFadden said. “We have notified Mr. Riddick’s next of kin and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. We sincerely hope that they find some peace in their cherished memories of him during this period of mourning.”

Riddick was booked into custody on March 19, 2026. He was facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking two people, including one juvenile, with a handgun, according to court records obtained by Channel 9.

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