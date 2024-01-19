More than 20 vehicles vandalized at east Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for whoever is responsible for vandalizing and breaking into more than 20 vehicles Wednesday night at the Woodland Estates apartments off Reddman Road near Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

Residents woke up Thursday morning to find their car windows smashed out.

The property manager is asking residents to provide any doorbell camera video that could help solve the crimes.

In the video at the top of this webpage, hear from frustrated residents.

