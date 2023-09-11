SWAT situation reported at east Charlotte pawn shop

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says there’s an active SWAT situation happening Monday morning in east Charlotte.

According to CMPD, SWAT officers were called around 11 a.m. to an area of Albemarle Road and W.T. Harris Boulevard. Police didn’t give any other details.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw a CMPD BearCat blocking the entrance to a building with a pawn shop off W.T. Harris Boulevard. No one was seen in custody as of 11:30 a.m.

CMPD SWAT at east Charlotte pawn shop

Channel 9 is working on getting more details on the scene.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Police search for thieves who stole 29 guns from east Charlotte pawn shop)

Police search for thieves who stole 29 guns from east Charlotte pawn shop

©2023 Cox Media Group