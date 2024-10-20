Motorcyclist killed after crash in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a logging truck near Statesville Saturday.

North Carolina Highway Patrol officials say they were called to the area of NC 115 and Ella Kay Lane Saturday around 11:00 a.m. for a crash.

Deputies say Keaton McGlamery, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials say McGlamery was driving his motorcycle on NC 115 when he attempted to pass a logging truck that was driving in front of him.

Deputies say the logging truck was making a left turn into a parking lot and the motorcyclist struck a log hanging from the trailer of the logging truck and was ejected from his motorcycle.

The driver of the box truck was not injured in the crash.

Highway Patrol officials say that no charges will be filed in this accident.

RELATED STORY: North Charlotte road closed for deadly motorcycle crash, CMPD says

North Charlotte road closed for deadly motorcycle crash, CMPD says

©2024 Cox Media Group