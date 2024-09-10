Motorcyclist killed in Burke County collision, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Burke County Monday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Foxridge Drive near Ledfrord Avenue.

Troopers said a 2008 Jeep Compass traveling south on Foxridge Drive entered the path of a northbound 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Stanley Leroy Paige, was transported by EMS to Frye Regional Medical Center.

Paige later died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said excessive speed and alcohol are suspected contributing circumstances.

The driver of the Jeep Compass was not injured.

Troopers said charges are possibly pending as the investigation continues.

