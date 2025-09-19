Mount Mitchell’s reopening signifies milestone after Hurricane Helene

MOUNT MITCHELL, N.C. — All 13 state parks in North Carolina that were closed after Hurricane Helene have officially reopened, with Mount Mitchell celebrating with a grand ceremony on Thursday.

Mount Mitchell, which had been closed for 356 days, welcomed visitors back as officials worked diligently over the past few weeks to prepare the park for reopening.

“This park being 110 years old means so much to so many people. People travel from around the world to come and visit this site,” said Pam Cashwell, NC Dept. of Natural & Cultural Resources secretary.

The reopening of Mount Mitchell coincides with the arrival of fall, a time when the park’s natural beauty is enhanced by the vibrant colors of the changing leaves.

“There’s nothing I enjoy more than getting to talk to people up at the summit or just in a parking lot,” said Robert McGraw, Park Superintendent.

There are no fees to enter Mount Mitchell State Park for day use, but fees do apply for camping and certain reservations. Parking is free.

©2025 Cox Media Group