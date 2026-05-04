Suspect hit, killed on I-77 after officers spotted stolen vehicle in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed after a driver hit them Sunday night on Interstate 77 South at Nations Ford Road, police said.

According to a release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it all started after officers spotted a stolen car just after 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of Old Pineville Road.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. Then, CMPD says a separate off-duty officer in an unmarked vehicle saw the stolen vehicle, followed at a distance and then witnessed it crash.

After the crash, police say two people inside got out and ran. One suspect was taken into custody, but the other was hit and killed by a car while running across the interstate.

The driver who hit the suspect stayed at the scene and was not impaired.

Channel 9 is asking CMPD for more information about the people involved and the events that led up to the crash.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. CMPD says a separate internal affairs investigation is also underway. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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