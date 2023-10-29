Multi-vehicle crash in north Charlotte shuts down I-85S near Statesville Ave

CHARLOTTE — A crash involving 10 cars shut down I-85 southbound near Statesville Avenue on Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

At the scene, Channel 9 photographer saw multiple cars with heavy damage blocking the road, and law enforcement directing traffic to a detour on North Graham Street.

NCDOT estimates the highway will reopen around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday

According to MEDIC, three patients were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials still have not released the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

