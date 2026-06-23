Myers Park home sale breaks 4-year record

CHARLOTTE — Myers Park notched a new residential record in May.

A 7,482-square-foot home on Queens Road West sold for $6.6 million last month, setting a record in Canopy MLS as that neighborhood’s most expensive residential sale, said Allison Thurston of the Pridemore Properties Team at Compass. Thurston and Scott Pridemore represented the buyers.

Canopy Realtor Association confirmed the sale record. Myers Park’s previous record was held by a 7,072-square-foot home on Selwyn Avenue that sold for nearly $5.7 million in April 2022, per Canopy MLS data.

Check out all of the 10 priciest home sales in Mecklenburg County last month on CBJ’s website here.

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