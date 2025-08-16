Nancy Mace stands with York County residents against manufacturing facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nancy Mace has taken a firm stance against the proposed Silfab Solar manufacturing facility in York County, citing concerns over health and safety at a town hall event this week.

Speaking at the ‘Mother of ALL Town Halls’ event in York County, Mace emphasized her support for innovation and economic growth but stressed that these should not come at the expense of residents’ safety. The facility, which is planned near schools and neighborhoods, has raised alarms due to the storage of hazardous chemicals like silane and hydrofluoric acid.

“South Carolina is open for business, but never at the expense of the safety and trust of our people,” Mace said during the event. She praised the local community’s efforts to voice their concerns through public meetings and petitions.

Mace’s opposition to the Silfab Solar project aligns with her newly launched People’s Agenda, a campaign aimed at gathering public input to prioritize local issues. She highlighted the importance of community involvement and promised to turn these priorities into actionable outcomes.

Residents of Fort Mill have been actively organizing against the facility, attending public meetings and creating petitions to ensure their voices are heard. Mace acknowledged these efforts and criticized county officials for not addressing the community’s concerns adequately.

