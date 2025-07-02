Neighbors raise concerns at public hearing over wastewater permit for Silfab Solar

FORT MILL, S.C. — On Wednesday, neighbors in Rock Hill packed a public hearing to question Silfab Solar’s proposed wastewater permit.

That proposed permit said the company could use up to 1.2 million gallons of water a day.

Neighbors asked questions about chemicals that would be left in the company’s wastewater and how they could impact the public.

Members of the Rock Hill Wastewater Division said they will take the questions presented into consideration.

City leaders also said they could make adjustments to the permit based on feedback.

