Narcan vending machines installed at Rowan County Detention Center

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Unique vending machines holding life-saving medicine have been installed at the Rowan County Detention Center and Annex.

Through a partnership between the county public health HOPE team and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Narcan will be provided to high-risk populations for opioid drug overdoses.

The vending machines at the detention center house free Narcan for former inmates to get when they are released. All vending machines are accessible 24/7.

“It is especially important to have Narcan accessible to justice-involved populations who are at greater risk of overdose,” the press release read.

The partnership cites a North Carolina study that found that people leaving jail are 40 times more likely to die of an opioid overdose within their first two weeks after release.

It also found that overdose is the leading cause of death among persons who are returning from incarceration.

Narcan is administered in the event of an opioid overdose to restore normal breathing.

The HOPE team also offers free Narcan at Rowan County Public Health.

To receive substance use support, a connection to care, or inquire about free Narcan, call 704-216-8827.

