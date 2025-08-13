Narcotics investigation in Rowan County yields $350,000 in seized cocaine

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Rowan County executed two search warrants on August 11, as part of a major narcotics investigation, leading to the arrest of Clarence William West and Monica Lynnet Sanders.

The operation, conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, resulted in the seizure of approximately 19.6 kilograms of cocaine, $20,940 in U.S. currency, and three firearms. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $350,000.

Clarence William West was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substances, money laundering, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Monica Lynnet Sanders faced similar charges, including two counts of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to traffic cocaine. Both West and Sanders received a secured bond of $1,000,000.

Clarence William West and Monica Lynnet Sanders

The investigation represents a coordinated effort to disrupt large-scale narcotics trafficking operations affecting Rowan County and surrounding areas.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to this case or other drug-related activity to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

