Home healthcare worker reports hidden camera in bathroom, 73-year-old arrested after confessing

DENVER, N.C. — A 73-year-old man was arrested after admitting to placing a hidden camera in a bathroom.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a home health care provider of a hidden camera found in the bathroom of a home on Howard Lane in Denver.

Investigators said they confirmed the device was a camera lens and it had been placed in an inconspicuous space.

When detectives investigated, they said they found the hidden camera and a storage device hidden in a compartment below the sink. They also found a large amount of electrical stored data.

Officials said detectives interviewed the homeowner, 73-year-old Jonathan Butler Malmberg, and he admitted to installing the camera to observe the health care workers while they used the bathroom.

He was charged with five felony counts of secretly peeping into a room occupied by another person. He was given a $500,000 secured bond.

©2026 Cox Media Group